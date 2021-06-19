Advertisement

Man hospitalized for life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash

By WCAX News Team
BUELS GORE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Barre Man is fighting for his life, after crashing his motorcycle, Friday evening.

Vermont State Police say it happened around 7:30pm on Route 17 in Buels Gore in Chittenden County.

Police say a motorcyclist, 41 year-old, Dustin Michael Burke crashed on the Appalachian Gap.

Burke was airlifted to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

