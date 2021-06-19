Man suffering life-threatening injuries, following ATV crash

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a crash in Fairfield involving a truck and an ATV.

Police say it happened at around 5:15pm, Friday on Duffy Hill Road near Pumpkin Village Road, shutting down traffic.

Police say the driver of the ATV was travelling eastbound, failed to stop at a stop sign, and collided head-on into a truck travelling southbound.

Both vehicles are totaled, sending the driver of the ATV, a 21-year-old man from Cambridge, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say two people were inside the truck and are ok.

The investigation is still on-going.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.