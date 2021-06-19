Rutland man recovering after being struck by car

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A pedestrian was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center after being struck by a car.

According to Vermont State Police Randy Webster, 44, of Rutland was hit by a vehicle traveling north on US 7 in Rutland Town. It happened just after 9 p.m. Friday night.

VSP identified the driver as Richard Lucas, 77, Bellaire, Michigan. Police say Webster was first sent to Rutland Regional for his injuries but was later transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for further treatment.

There is no other information at this time.

