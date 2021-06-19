Advertisement

What to do Saturday, June 19

Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time to look at a few fun things to do in our region Saturday, June 19.

The Echo Leahy Center is hosting a special event today Saturday, in commemoration of Juneteenth and Black History.

You’ll get the chance to learn about the history of black farming in Vermont. Families will be able to plant heritage seeds, assemble plant IDs, and make art. Once they’re complete you’ll be able to bring them home to put on display.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and will go until 5 p.m. Saturday night at the Echo Leahy Center in Burlington.

Burlington’s annual Juneteenth celebration is happening Saturday. The event is produced by Burlington City’s Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging.

This event is in honor of Black liberation in the United States. You can expect musical performances, art installations, food vendors, and educational opportunities to fill our downtown. The celebration will go from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

Taconic Music Summer Festival kicks off Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Riley Center for the Arts will be hosting the event at Burr and Buton in Manchester Village. But you can grab a sneak peek of what is to come Saturday morning. From 10:30 a.m. to noon the first four open dress rehearsals will take place. That’s where you can watch the musicians put the finishing touches on the program.

If you can’t make it to the event in person the performance will be streamed live. The festival is free, but donations are welcomed.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File -- U.S. border crossing post in Norton, Vt.
Canada extending border closure
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened in downtown Burlington...
Police make arrest in Burlington shooting that struck bystander
File image
Delta variant makes inroads in Vermont
2nd woman says Vt. doctor used his genetic material for insemination
Sgt. First Class Dustin Dearborn receives the Soldier’s Medal from Gov. Phil Scott Friday.
Vt. Guard member receives medal for Smugglers Notch rescue

Latest News

Ayahuasca drug
New group pushes Vt. to decriminalize hallucinogenic plants
Barre man crashes motorcycle
Man hospitalized for life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash
ATV and Truck crash
Man suffering life-threatening injuries, following ATV crash
Man suffering life-threatening injuries, following ATV crash
Man suffering life-threatening injuries, following ATV crash