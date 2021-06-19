What to do Saturday, June 19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time to look at a few fun things to do in our region Saturday, June 19.

The Echo Leahy Center is hosting a special event today Saturday, in commemoration of Juneteenth and Black History.

You’ll get the chance to learn about the history of black farming in Vermont. Families will be able to plant heritage seeds, assemble plant IDs, and make art. Once they’re complete you’ll be able to bring them home to put on display.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and will go until 5 p.m. Saturday night at the Echo Leahy Center in Burlington.

Burlington’s annual Juneteenth celebration is happening Saturday. The event is produced by Burlington City’s Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging.

This event is in honor of Black liberation in the United States. You can expect musical performances, art installations, food vendors, and educational opportunities to fill our downtown. The celebration will go from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

Taconic Music Summer Festival kicks off Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Riley Center for the Arts will be hosting the event at Burr and Buton in Manchester Village. But you can grab a sneak peek of what is to come Saturday morning. From 10:30 a.m. to noon the first four open dress rehearsals will take place. That’s where you can watch the musicians put the finishing touches on the program.

If you can’t make it to the event in person the performance will be streamed live. The festival is free, but donations are welcomed.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.