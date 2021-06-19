Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weather will certainly cooperate for Father’s Day. Plan on mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Summer officially arrives at 11:31 PM. Monday will certainly feel like summer, with very muggy conditions and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A slow-moving front will bring thunderstorms during the afternoon, which may be strong or severe. Stay tuned. The front will keep the chance for showers around Tuesday, especially east of the Champlain Valley.

Pleasant weather can be expected Wednesday and Thursday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. Friday will have a bit more clouds, along with warmer temperatures. There is the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

