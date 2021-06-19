BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today, overall, will be a quiet day. An isolated thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon, but any that do develop could be strong. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s. Father’s Day is looking great, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Summer officially arrives Sunday around 11:30 PM.

Monday will certainly feel like summer, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and very humid conditions. A front will bring afternoon and evening thunderstorms, which may be strong or severe. This front is expected to stall out on Tuesday, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms. We definitely need the rain.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and cooler, with plenty of sun and highs in the 70s. Lows will be in the 50s. It will start to warm back up on Friday.

