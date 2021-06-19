Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today, overall, will be a quiet day. An isolated thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon, but any that do develop could be strong. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s. Father’s Day is looking great, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Summer officially arrives Sunday around 11:30 PM.

Monday will certainly feel like summer, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and very humid conditions. A front will bring afternoon and evening thunderstorms, which may be strong or severe. This front is expected to stall out on Tuesday, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms. We definitely need the rain.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and cooler, with plenty of sun and highs in the 70s. Lows will be in the 50s. It will start to warm back up on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File -- U.S. border crossing post in Norton, Vt.
Canada extending border closure
2nd woman says Vt. doctor used his genetic material for insemination
Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened in downtown Burlington...
Police make arrest in Burlington shooting that struck bystander
File image
Delta variant makes inroads in Vermont
Sgt. First Class Dustin Dearborn receives the Soldier’s Medal from Gov. Phil Scott Friday.
Vt. Guard member receives medal for Smugglers Notch rescue

Latest News

Late Night Weather Forecast
Late Night Weather Forecast
wx
Friday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast