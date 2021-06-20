14th Star Brewing releases beer to help with Alzheimer’s research

SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - June 20 is the summer solstice, and while many take advantage of the longer daylight hours, one group is using it to raise money.

The day is known as ‘The Longest Day’ -- a fundraising event put on by the Alzheimer’s Association across the country.

People of all ages pick a DIY fundraising event on or around the summer solstice, and then recruit friends and family to help raise money. The flexible style of it allows for people to pick something personal, and to do it on their own time.

All money raised goes to support services, public education program, and research for treatments.

“We have very passionate volunteers that do all kinds of events. We have breweries making special beer, but we also have kids that are setting up lemonade stands or hosting yard sales. It runs the gamut and whether you’re raising $5 or $500 or $5,000 it is all very much appreciated,” says Charlene Bemis of the Alzheimer’s Association, MA/NH chapter.

13,000 people live with the disease in Vermont alone.

So, one local brewery is taking advantage of the opportunity to raise some money for a cause close to the community.

14th Star Brewing in Saint Albans has once again launched their “Forget Me Not” beer, with a portion of sales going to the Alzheimer’s Association.

We’re told told this beer is a Kolsch ale -- a light but flavorful beer. And the reason they do it? It’s personal.

“Alzheimer’s [is] something that is devastating to individuals and families, and therefore the community,” explains Steven Gagner, founder of 14th Star Brewing. “My grandmother in fact suffered from dementia at the end of her life and so we understand how impactful this disease can be, and so through great craft beer we can do our part in making some small impact in bringing an end to this disease.”

Forget Me Not hit shelves and taps in early June and will be available in Vermont for the next few weeks.

Gagner asks anyone who enjoys the beer to snap a picture and post on social media for a virtual cheers with the hashtag, #CheersToEndALZ.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.