50-year-olds and up compete at Vermont Senior Games

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Running, jumping, and throwing people 50 years of age and older were out at the Vermont Senior Games proving that you don’t just have to be young in body to be a competitive athlete.

“If you’re not active your body doesn’t stay healthy if your active all the organs run better,” says Flo Meiler, an 87-year-old athlete.

Flo Meiler is a 25-times-over world record holder track and field athlete. She trains five to six days a week and has been participating in Vermont senior games for 31 years.

She says she loves it for the competition and for the friendships.

“I’ve been very blessed with having good health also, but I also tell a lot of my mentors also that maybe it’s because I drank raw milk on the dairy farm,” says Meiler.

Saturday’s Vermont Senior Games held at Burlington High School featured track and field. Athletes tried their best at the javelin, discus, long jump, and running events among others.

“For certain people, it gives them a great incentive to do better to try something differnt to go a little farther,” says Kevin Plette, of the Vermont Senior Games.

The people who qualified today will compete for a national medal at the Senior track and field national championships in Fort Lauderdale next May. Something many of the athletes look forward to each year.

“Being with people who are your own generation your own age group it’s an opportunity for us to do some competition which is always nice and it’s a camaraderie you meet a lot of great people,” says athlete Dee Barbic.

”I love to run, I love track and field. Anywhere track and field event is I’m there,” says Owen Barrett, who traveled to Burlington from the Bronx, NY.

The games this year were dedicated to Barbara Jordan, a prolific Vermont Senior Games athlete who passed away this year from a battle with cancer. The track and field events will also now be bnamed after her. She was a mentor to Meiler and got her started on her very own prolific career.

”She was such a wonderful coach and a friend at the same time and we would challenge each other and it was great, I miss her terribly. but we competed with each other over 25 years,” says Meiler.

Vermont Senior Games are held in many different dsiciplines from cycling to even table tennis throughout the summer and fall for people to hopefully make a path to nationals.

