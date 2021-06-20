Bennington museum unveils new exhibit on Juneteenth

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Old Stone House Museum and Historic Village unveiled a new exhibit on Juneteenth in honor of the first Black man elected to the Vermont Legislature.

Alexander Twilight was born in Bradford to a biracial father and white mother in 1795. Twilight graduated from Middlebury College in 1823 with a Bachelor of Arts and is known as the first Black person in the country to earn a Bachelor’s.

Twilight eventually became the first Black person elected to the Vermont House of Representatives in 1836 and the only Black person elected to a state legislature before the civil war.

Twilight died on June 19, 1857, exactly 8 years before the last of the slaves in the U.S. were freed, marking what is now known as Juneteenth.

This Juneteenth, the Old Stone House opened up a brand new exhibit in Twilight’s memory.

Drew Bush, the Assistant Director for Marketing, Development & Communications, says several of Twilight’s personal belongings are on display.

“It consists of his Bible, his ox yoke, which legend has it, he used to build the Old Stone House as the heart of our museum,” Bush said. “It has his trunk that has his initials on it and a number of his other artifacts as well that are pretty representative of his life I think.”

Saturday also marks the museum’s official reopening since the pandemic began. They say more than 300 people stopped by to see the new Twilight exhibit.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

