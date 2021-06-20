Advertisement

Echo Center plants seeds for future genereations

Girl plants seeds at the Echo Leahy Center for Lake Champlain.
Girl plants seeds at the Echo Leahy Center for Lake Champlain.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Echo Leahy Center for Lake Champlain hosted a learning activity to highlight Black farming in Vermont.

Kids and adults had the opportunity to plant seeds of black-eyed peas or collard greens and learn about the Clemmons Family Farm, one of the largest black-owned farms in Vermont owned by Jack and Lydia Clemmons. They are both 95 years old.

Of the 7,000 farms in Vermont, only 19 of them are Black-owned.

The Clemmons Family Farm is located in Charlotte and is one of the sites on the state of Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail.

