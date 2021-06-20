Echo Center plants seeds for future genereations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Echo Leahy Center for Lake Champlain hosted a learning activity to highlight Black farming in Vermont.

Kids and adults had the opportunity to plant seeds of black-eyed peas or collard greens and learn about the Clemmons Family Farm, one of the largest black-owned farms in Vermont owned by Jack and Lydia Clemmons. They are both 95 years old.

Of the 7,000 farms in Vermont, only 19 of them are Black-owned.

The Clemmons Family Farm is located in Charlotte and is one of the sites on the state of Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail.

