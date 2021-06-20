Advertisement

Fire destroys Shelburne home

Fire destroys Shelburne home
Fire destroys Shelburne home(wcax)
By Katharine Huntley
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Shelburne home was destroyed tonight as a 3-alarm fire ripped through it while the owners were on away.

Shelburne Fire Chief says it started in the back of the house.

They were notified around 7pm, and shortly after they got word it was fully engulfed prompting them to call for mutual aid.

The chief says the family was away on vacation, no one was in the house when it started.

Shelburne Fire Chief Jerry Ouimet says, “The fire starting in the back of the house had a lot of time to get going no one saw it until it broke out of the back of the house black smoke started to rise so we were already at a disadvantage there by being that far behind the fire.”

A full investigation will be ongoing as to the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File -- U.S. border crossing post in Norton, Vt.
Canada extending border closure
2nd woman says Vt. doctor used his genetic material for insemination
ATV and Truck crash
Man suffering life-threatening injuries, following ATV crash
Sgt. First Class Dustin Dearborn receives the Soldier’s Medal from Gov. Phil Scott Friday.
Vt. Guard member receives medal for Smugglers Notch rescue
File image
Delta variant makes inroads in Vermont

Latest News

Girl plants seeds at the Echo Leahy Center for Lake Champlain.
Echo Center plants seeds for future genereations
alexander twilight vermont
Bennington museum unveils new exhibit on Juneteenth
Vermont Senior Games
50-year-olds and up compete at Vermont Senior Games
Plattsburgh celebrates Juneteenth
Plattsburgh celebrates Juneteenth