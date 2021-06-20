Fire destroys Shelburne home

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Shelburne home was destroyed tonight as a 3-alarm fire ripped through it while the owners were on away.

Shelburne Fire Chief says it started in the back of the house.

They were notified around 7pm, and shortly after they got word it was fully engulfed prompting them to call for mutual aid.

The chief says the family was away on vacation, no one was in the house when it started.

Shelburne Fire Chief Jerry Ouimet says, “The fire starting in the back of the house had a lot of time to get going no one saw it until it broke out of the back of the house black smoke started to rise so we were already at a disadvantage there by being that far behind the fire.”

A full investigation will be ongoing as to the cause of the fire.

