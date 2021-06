BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Owen Kellington graduated from U-32 Friday, then impressed in his first start as a member of the Vermont Lake Monsters Saturday. The former Raider tossed two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in his debut.

Despite the good vibes coming from a good start from the local kid, the Monsters would drop the game 8-3.

