Advertisement

Local Maverick opens up new artisan market

The Maverick Market will run each week until September 16th.
The Maverick Market will run each week until September 16th.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Thursday, the ‘Maverick Market’ will return for its second week to the Essex Experience.

If you’re looking for a mid-week artisan market experience, this might be perfect for you.

Burlington-based marketing company Local Maverick hosts the market every Thursday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Local Maverick’s founder Ryan Nakhleh says they plan to feature about 50 businesses all summer long.

We swung by this week for the opening market, with about 6 or 7 vendors on-site, music, and food.

“We’ll also be featuring products from another 15 plus local businesses mainly focusing on food, craft, and wellness. And so it’s a great spot to come even with friends, family, to find some local goods as well as grab some local eats,” says Nakhleh.

The Maverick Market will run each week until September 16th.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV and Truck crash
Man suffering life-threatening injuries, following ATV crash
Rutland man struck by Michigan driver
Rutland man recovering after being struck by car
2nd woman says Vt. doctor used his genetic material for insemination
File -- U.S. border crossing post in Norton, Vt.
Canada extending border closure
Vermont teen’s message in a bottle gets reply from Portugal

Latest News

Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do Sunday, June 20
Looking ahead: Week of June 21
Looking ahead: Week of June 21
14th Star Brewing in Saint Albans has once again launched their “Forget Me Not” beer, with a...
14th Star Brewing releases beer to help with Alzheimer’s research
sdf
Bennington museum unveils new exhibit on Juneteenth