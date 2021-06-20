Local Maverick opens up new artisan market

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Thursday, the ‘Maverick Market’ will return for its second week to the Essex Experience.

If you’re looking for a mid-week artisan market experience, this might be perfect for you.

Burlington-based marketing company Local Maverick hosts the market every Thursday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Local Maverick’s founder Ryan Nakhleh says they plan to feature about 50 businesses all summer long.

We swung by this week for the opening market, with about 6 or 7 vendors on-site, music, and food.

“We’ll also be featuring products from another 15 plus local businesses mainly focusing on food, craft, and wellness. And so it’s a great spot to come even with friends, family, to find some local goods as well as grab some local eats,” says Nakhleh.

The Maverick Market will run each week until September 16th.

