Looking ahead: Week of June 21

Tuesday, June 22, Rutland School Board will hold a special meeting. They’re planning on getting more community input on the school’s mascot name and logo. Supporters for both Raiders and Ravens are invited and encouraged to attend. The name Raven was approved, but now there is the question as to whether any rules were broken during the committee process. The special meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., on the 22nd floor of the Longfellow building.

Also happening on Tuesday, June 22, The Plattsburgh International Airport will be back up and running. After two months of runways being closed for renovations, community members can fly from the airport once again. The runways will be set now for 20 years.

On Wednesday and Thursday, June 23 and 24, Vermont legislatures are preparing to override Governor Phill Scott’s veto to allow New Americans to vote in local elections.

The Governor struck down the bill, but legislators are fighting to get it back. Chittenden County Senator Kesha Ram says 42% of families in Winooski schools identify as new Americans or English learners. That’s one of the many reasons the legislators are fighting back, so a large amount of their community will have a voice.

These new voters would be legal residents who haven’t gotten their American Citizenship yet.

