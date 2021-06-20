Advertisement

New Hampshire sweeps Twin State lacrosse games

Granite State boys and girls both beat Vermont
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Updated: 28 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s boys and girls both downed their Vermont rivals in the Twin State lacrosse games Saturday at Hanover High School.

The New Hampshire girls jumped out to an early lead, striking 17 seconds in and scoring the first six goals of the game. Lebanon’s Lena Nowell made seven saves in the 19-5 win.

Molly Quinlan of Green Mountain Valley matched Nowell with seven saves for Vermont, while Vergennes’ Sydney Weber led the team with two goals.

The Vermont boys would tally first, but New Hampshire had the answer every time the Green Mountain Boys made a run en route to the 16-10 victory.

Field Willis of Woodstock led Vermont with a hat trick, while both Essex’s Chris Davis and Shane Gorman of CVU had two. But the star for Vermont was Jack Rizzo of Middlebury, who made 28 saves in the losing effort.

