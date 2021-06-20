Advertisement

Plattsburgh celebrates Juneteenth

By Kelly O'Brien
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh held its first Juneteenth Celebration this morning at Trinity Park.

A large group gathered for a discussion on the history behind the holiday.

It was put on by SUNY Plattsburgh’s Diversity office, the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association and City and Town of Plattsburgh.

The seats were set up in a circle and allowed each person to reflect on the meaning of the day and the importance of it being recognized as a federal holiday.

Sean Rice, with SUNY Plattsburgh says, “I feel this day really represents a point of reflection, it celebrates the fact that we understand where we came from and where we are going to go. We always have to have that point of understanding, our points of struggle, our points of over coming and triumphant opportunities.”

The discussion ended asking what the community hopes to see for next years event- the said they want to see more kids involved and making sure there were events throughout the day to allow for people who have to work.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File -- U.S. border crossing post in Norton, Vt.
Canada extending border closure
2nd woman says Vt. doctor used his genetic material for insemination
ATV and Truck crash
Man suffering life-threatening injuries, following ATV crash
Sgt. First Class Dustin Dearborn receives the Soldier’s Medal from Gov. Phil Scott Friday.
Vt. Guard member receives medal for Smugglers Notch rescue
File image
Delta variant makes inroads in Vermont

Latest News

Girl plants seeds at the Echo Leahy Center for Lake Champlain.
Echo Center plants seeds for future genereations
alexander twilight vermont
Bennington museum unveils new exhibit on Juneteenth
Fire destroys Shelburne home
Fire destroys Shelburne home
Vermont Senior Games
50-year-olds and up compete at Vermont Senior Games