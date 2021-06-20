Plattsburgh celebrates Juneteenth

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh held its first Juneteenth Celebration this morning at Trinity Park.

A large group gathered for a discussion on the history behind the holiday.

It was put on by SUNY Plattsburgh’s Diversity office, the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association and City and Town of Plattsburgh.

The seats were set up in a circle and allowed each person to reflect on the meaning of the day and the importance of it being recognized as a federal holiday.

Sean Rice, with SUNY Plattsburgh says, “I feel this day really represents a point of reflection, it celebrates the fact that we understand where we came from and where we are going to go. We always have to have that point of understanding, our points of struggle, our points of over coming and triumphant opportunities.”

The discussion ended asking what the community hopes to see for next years event- the said they want to see more kids involved and making sure there were events throughout the day to allow for people who have to work.

