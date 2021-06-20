Advertisement

Purrier St. Pierre advances to 1500m final at US Track and Field Olympic Trials

Montgomery native needs a top 3 finish Monday to punch ticket to Tokyo
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Updated: 14 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WCAX) - Montgomery native Elle Purrier St. Pierre is one step away from her first trip to the Olympics after winning her 1500 meter semifinal at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials Saturday night.

Much like Friday’s heat race, Purrier St. Pierre was content to hang near the front for most of the nearly four laps...but unlike in the heat race, the Richford high school grad must have decided with a full day of rest before the final that she could afford to kick it into gear a little earlier in the race.

Purrier St. Pierre opened up daylight on the rest of the field early in that fourth and final lap, giving her plenty of space to cruise to another first place finish. Perhaps because she had such a big advantage and could afford to coast a bit, her time of 4 minutes, 9.18 seconds was only the seventh best time overall after a mad dash to the automatic spots in the second semifinal.

In any event, Purrier St. Pierre is on to the final, just one step away from the Olympics. A top three finish Monday night and she’ll book her trip to Tokyo.

