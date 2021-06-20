What to do Sunday, June 20

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region Sunday, June 20.

If you’re not sure where to take dad for a Father’s Day lunch why not let him choose? The heart of Swanton is hosting a food truck Sunday, June 20, where there will be a wide variety of foods to choose from. You can pick out the best eats, then have a picnic in the park with the family. Food truck Sundays happened every third Sunday until September.

The truck will be there from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at the Swanton Village Green.

Strawberry festivals are making a comeback after the pandemic.

Middletown Springs Historical Society is hosting their 47th Strawberry Festival Sunday, June 20, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. If you like strawberries you’ll love this event. They’ll have delicious strawberry shortcakes, homemade biscuits, ice cream, and a variety of drinks.

Besides food, you can expect local art and craftwork from maple products, and jewelry, to photography.

If you’re into impressive sporting events you might want to check this out.

Mac Janney, a blind athlete, and his guide, Frank Kelley, are expected to pedal a “Stationary” for 40 Miles. They’re doing this at a drive-by donation jam to benefit Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports and WEXP.

Folks from Rutland County are welcome to drive through and donate to each organization. The radio station’s DJs will also be there logging miles for the Virtual Vermont Adaptive Charity Ride, Walk, Run, Roll event.

Drive-by donations will go from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, June 20 at WEXP’s station in Rutland.

