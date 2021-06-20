BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weather definitely cooperated for Father’s Day! Monday will really feel like summer, with muggy conditions, and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The highlight of the day will be the potential for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. Damaging wind, small hail, torrential downpours, and of course dangerous lightning are possibilities with any storms. Stay tuned for the latest updates. A rough timeline for the arrival of thunderstorms will be early afternoon in New York, and late afternoon/early evening in Vermont and New Hampshire. The actual cold front will come through Monday night, with just some showers along it.

Tuesday will be a much quieter day, and also much cooler. Morning showers will give way to afternoon sun, but highs will only be in the 60s, and lows in the crisp 40s. Delightful weather can then be expected for Wednesday through Friday, with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Next weekend is looking unsettled at this point, with the chance for some showers. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s.

