BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Father’s Day! Today will be a great day with mostly sunny skies. An isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out, but that’s about it. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Summer officially arrives at 11:31 PM. Monday will certainly feel like summer, with muggy conditions, and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The focus will be during the afternoon, when there is the possibility of severe thunderstorms with damaging wind and hail. We’ll keep you updated.

The cold front itself will come through early Tuesday morning, with showers, mainly east of the Champlain Valley. It will be much cooler, with highs around 70 degrees. Delightful weather can then be expected Wednesday through Friday, with plenty of sunshine. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Saturday.

