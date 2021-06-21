Advertisement

Bandit responsible for NH vehicle break-ins is a black bear

Black bear-File photo
Black bear-File photo(Source: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By Associated Press
Updated: 52 minutes ago
THORNTON, N.H. (AP) - Surveillance video has helped police get to the bottom of a series of vehicle break-ins in Thornton, New Hampshire.

Home security footage captured a black bear opening the door of a vehicle parked in a driveway and then crawling inside.

Police believe the bear was rummaging for food and that the bear is responsible for causing damage to other vehicles.

Police warned residents to remove food from their vehicles to avoid enticing the bear.

Over the last few weeks we have taken reports of a bear on the Mad River, Upper Mad River Road area getting into...

Posted by Thornton New Hampshire Police Department on Thursday, June 17, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

