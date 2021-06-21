Bennington applies for substance abuse recovery grant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Bennington is applying for a $1 million grant to be used to buy two homes and turn them into housing for people recovering from substance misuse.

The Bennington Banner reports that the Select Board this past week approved the grant application request from housing developer Shires Housing.

One property will house up to nine women with programming run by Mission City Church and the Vermont Foundation of Recovery.

The other home will house up to eight men with programming done by the local recovery center.

