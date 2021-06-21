Advertisement

Bill would ban discrimination against LGTBQ jurors

Discrimination would be prohibited against jurors in federal courts on the basis of sexual...
Discrimination would be prohibited against jurors in federal courts on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity under a bill reintroduced by U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Susan Collins of Maine.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Updated: 58 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Discrimination would be prohibited against jurors in federal courts on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity under a bill reintroduced by U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Susan Collins of Maine.

The United States Code currently prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin and economic status.

Eleven states prohibit exclusion from jury service in state court based on sexual orientation; eight protect against discrimination based on gender identity.

