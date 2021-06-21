Advertisement

Black Vermonters set sail for Juneteenth

By Erin Brown
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All Juneteenth weekend, Black Vermonters embarked on sailing journeys on Lake Champlain to celebrate the holiday and make connections within the community.

Whistling Man Schooner Co. and All Heart Inspirations teamed up to host the event called “A Sailing Celebration for Black Vermonters.” They offered a total of six excursions throughout the weekend. On each two-hour trip, sailors got to hear from local Black storytellers.

Ferene Paris Meyer of All Heart Inspirations says organizers wanted to give Black Vermonters space to find connection with others through the power of speaking their truth and sharing their lived experiences.

“Being able to say a story and have a bunch of people look back at you and affirm it, not question you about it like ‘Are you sure that happened that time on Church Street?’ said Meyer. “It’s just like ‘We see your truth. We hear your truth.’ So that has been beautiful.”

Meyer says the event was such a success, they plan to host more in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maverick Market will run each week until September 16th.
Local Maverick opens up new artisan market
Fire destroys Shelburne home
Fire destroys Shelburne home
ATV and Truck crash
Man suffering life-threatening injuries, following ATV crash
Rutland man struck by Michigan driver
Rutland man recovering after being struck by car
Hundreds attend Burlington's Juneteenth celebration
Hundreds attend Burlington’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration

Latest News

i89
Envision I-89 study looking into helping to reduce travel demand on highways
swanton market
Swanton’s Food Truck Sundays draws large crowd on Father’s Day
asdf
Swanton’s Food Truck Sundays draws large crowd on Father’s Day
e89
Envision I-89 study looking into helping to reduce travel demand on highways