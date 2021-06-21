Black Vermonters set sail for Juneteenth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All Juneteenth weekend, Black Vermonters embarked on sailing journeys on Lake Champlain to celebrate the holiday and make connections within the community.

Whistling Man Schooner Co. and All Heart Inspirations teamed up to host the event called “A Sailing Celebration for Black Vermonters.” They offered a total of six excursions throughout the weekend. On each two-hour trip, sailors got to hear from local Black storytellers.

Ferene Paris Meyer of All Heart Inspirations says organizers wanted to give Black Vermonters space to find connection with others through the power of speaking their truth and sharing their lived experiences.

“Being able to say a story and have a bunch of people look back at you and affirm it, not question you about it like ‘Are you sure that happened that time on Church Street?’ said Meyer. “It’s just like ‘We see your truth. We hear your truth.’ So that has been beautiful.”

Meyer says the event was such a success, they plan to host more in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.