Car left hanging over embankment by Huntington Gorge

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A car was left hanging over an embankment Sunday, after sliding off the road near the Huntington Gorge.

Richmond Police say the car was parked off the roadway and slid off the road while the driver was trying to leave. The car then went partially over the embankment.

The Richmond Fire Department and a tow truck got the car back onto the road, and the operator had no injuries and was OK to drive.

The road provides access to several popular swimming holes and is often busy in the summer.

Police say parking off the roadways in that area can be dangerous.

