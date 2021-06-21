Advertisement

Car left hanging over embankment by Huntington Gorge

By WCAX News Team
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A car was left hanging over an embankment Sunday, after sliding off the road near the Huntington Gorge.

Richmond Police say the car was parked off the roadway and slid off the road while the driver was trying to leave. The car then went partially over the embankment.

The Richmond Fire Department and a tow truck got the car back onto the road, and the operator had no injuries and was OK to drive.

The road provides access to several popular swimming holes and is often busy in the summer.

Police say parking off the roadways in that area can be dangerous.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maverick Market will run each week until September 16th.
Local Maverick opens up new artisan market
ATV and Truck crash
Man suffering life-threatening injuries, following ATV crash
Rutland man struck by Michigan driver
Rutland man recovering after being struck by car
Fire destroys Shelburne home
Fire destroys Shelburne home
Hundreds attend Burlington's Juneteenth celebration
Hundreds attend Burlington’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration

Latest News

It's officially summer, and with summer, comes thunderstorms. - File photo
How to prepare for a summer thunderstorm
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
File photo
NY to shift vaccination push to least vaccinated communities
darrenperron
YCQM: June 20, 2021
darrenperron
You Can Quote Me - June 20, 2021