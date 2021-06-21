Champlain Water District asks customers to cut non-essential water use

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in several Chittenden County towns are asked to curtail non-essential water use.

The Champlain Water District says it is in the middle of a water treatment facility production capacity slowdown, but is still meeting demand.

The district is asking customers in Shelburne, South Burlington, Milton, Williston, Essex, Colchester and Jericho to curtail unnecessary water use through noon on Tuesday. This applies to outdoor water use, and non-essential indoor use such as washing dishes and laundry.

This will allow the water district to have enough water on hand for fire protection.

