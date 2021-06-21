Advertisement

Company: Yankee nuclear plant demolition remains in budget

Vermont Yankee-File photo/Courtesy: NorthStar
Vermont Yankee-File photo/Courtesy: NorthStar(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Vt. (AP) - A representative of the company decommissioning the Vermont Yankee nuclear power station told a state panel last week that the work was still expected to be completed within budget.

Corey Daniels is the decommissioning manager for NorthStar Nuclear Group Holdings LLC. He told the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel on June 14 that there are low levels of contamination at the reactor building and the turbine building, despite being in operation for 44 years.

The Brattleboro Reformer reported the company has used about half of the decommissioning trust fund, with about $330 million remaining.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Maverick Market will run each week until September 16th.
Local Maverick opens up new artisan market
ATV and Truck crash
Man suffering life-threatening injuries, following ATV crash
Rutland man struck by Michigan driver
Rutland man recovering after being struck by car
Fire destroys Shelburne home
Fire destroys Shelburne home
Hundreds attend Burlington's Juneteenth celebration
Hundreds attend Burlington’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration

Latest News

It's officially summer, and with summer, comes thunderstorms. - File photo
How to prepare for a summer thunderstorm
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
File photo
NY to shift vaccination push to least vaccinated communities
darrenperron
YCQM: June 20, 2021
darrenperron
You Can Quote Me - June 20, 2021