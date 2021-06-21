Company: Yankee nuclear plant demolition remains in budget

VERNON, Vt. (AP) - A representative of the company decommissioning the Vermont Yankee nuclear power station told a state panel last week that the work was still expected to be completed within budget.

Corey Daniels is the decommissioning manager for NorthStar Nuclear Group Holdings LLC. He told the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel on June 14 that there are low levels of contamination at the reactor building and the turbine building, despite being in operation for 44 years.

The Brattleboro Reformer reported the company has used about half of the decommissioning trust fund, with about $330 million remaining.

