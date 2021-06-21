Advertisement

Gray collects 5th victory in 60th Mount Washington Road Race

Mount Washington-File photo
Mount Washington-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (AP) - Joseph Gray, the reigning World Mountain Running Champion, has collected his fifth Mount Washington Road Race victory.

Gray, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, led from the sunny start to the cold, blustery finish at the 6,288-foot Mount Washington summit on Sunday.

He completed the grueling race with a time of 1 hour, 1 minute and 40 seconds.

Eric Blake, of West Hartford, Connecticut, took second place and Lee Berube, of Syracuse, New York, came in third place.

It was the 60th running of the event.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

