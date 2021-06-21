How to prepare for a summer thunderstorm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s officially summer, and with summer, comes thunderstorms. We’re expecting some in our area Monday afternoon.

So what do you need to know to stay safe? We talked with the National Weather Service in Burlington to get you some safety tips on how to weather the storm.

First, be aware of your situation. If you have plans to be outdoors, keep an eye on the sky and an ear out for thunder.

They also gave us a few tips on how to prepare for a power outage.

“Any form of additional light or electricity that you can have. Make sure those are ready to go in those situations... If you know there’s elderly maybe next door to you that you want to check up on them ahead of time and make them aware of that. So, you can actually ask them if they have flashlights, do they have candles. Maybe get those things set up ahead of time for them,” said Eric Evenson of the National Weather Service.

NWS officials tell us a storm can travel as fast as 50 mph. So if you’re on the lake and you see dark skies and signs of a storm, start to turn around sooner than later.

If you’re at a campground, take shelter either inside a building or in your car.

