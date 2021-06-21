MiVT: 802 Fracking Wood Products

LOWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - Lowell’s Garett Draper is pretty big on TikTok, and it’s not for dancing.

Draper began 802 Fracking Wood Products in 2020 to keep himself busy at home.

“I kind of wanted to do something [so] I could provide for the family,” he said. “YouTube at night, I kind of got into watching videos of wood fracking or called Lichtenburg and started watching that, really got into it.”

He wasn’t a woodworker before -- this is a pandemic passion turned profession.

“I think it just appeals to me, working with the wood, watching the piece come to life, especially with the wood fracking, watching the patterns come through the wood,” Draper said.

Now, he shares his wood adventures with more than 130,000 followers, boasting upward of 2 million views.

“It’s kind of overwhelming at first, you know? And trying to keep up because before I was just doing TikToks maybe once or twice a month. And now I’m trying to do one every day or every couple of days just so I keep the audience watching, people engaged with me,” Draper said.

It’s hard not to be engaged with these mesmerizing videos.

“When you frack it you basically break down the cells of the grains of the wood, making like lightning bolt or tree patterns,” explained Draper. “So every piece is unique and it tells its own story.”

After crafting a beautiful piece by hand in his workshop, he adds his own touch.

“And what I’ll do is I’ll hook up high-voltage electricity rods to both ends and the electricity will travel through the wood,” he explained.

Plus, his setup allows him to show the internet the intriguing but dangerous process from a safe distance.

Though TikTok helps him sell products, Draper sells his cribbage boards, breadboards, picture frames and more at local crafters markets and online.

And though his audience spans worldwide, the magic happens right here in Vermont.

