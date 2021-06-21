Advertisement

NH police: Teen drowns in pond after using rope swing

Police in New Hampshire say a 15-year-old boy drowned in a pond after he used a rope swing to drop into the water.
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) - Police in Bedford say a 15-year-old boy drowned in a pond after he used a rope swing to drop into the water.

Police were dispatched to Sebbins Pond at about 7 p.m. Sunday for a report of the boy missing in the water.

They tried to find him and requested help from the Nashua Fire Department dive team.

The New Hampshire Marine Patrol and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department also responded.

Divers found the teen’s body a little after 9 p.m. His name wasn’t released. 

