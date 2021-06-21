Advertisement

NY to shift vaccination push to least vaccinated communities

File photo
File photo(Dru Loman)
By Associated Press
Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York plans to downscale its mass vaccination sites to focus on communities where the fewest New Yorkers are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that New York will close down mass vaccination sites in Corning, Oneonta in Otsego County, Potsdam in St. Lawrence County and York College in Queens.

About 51% of the state’s 20 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to the latest federal data.

Cuomo has touted a seemingly higher figure: 70% of adults in New York had received at least one dose.

Cuomo didn’t say where the state would open up new sites, but said that his administration will do so in “coming weeks.”

