Old cross-border store torn down

NORTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former store built right on the Vermont-Canada border was demolished on Monday.

The old Nelson Store sat on the line between Norton, Vermont, and Stanhope, Quebec.

The store came into the Nelson family in the late 19th century.

It stocked Canadian goods on one side and American goods on the other.

Part of the store doubled as the town office for many years.

“The store closed in 2000 but then in 2003, they kept the town office open until 2003. Then in 2003 Miriam retired and so then the store stood empty for-- since then,” said Ervin “Erv” Steinman, the property owner.

Steinman said the store had since fallen into disrepair, with the floor and the roof beyond saving.

A U.S. wrecking crew was allowed 10 feet over the border to do the demolition.

Next, it will be grassed over and nothing can ever be built on the line again.

The old Norton Store (Courtesy: The Colebrook Chronicle)

The former Nelson Store-1998 (Courtesy: The Colebrook Chronicle)

The old Nelson Store-circa 1970s. (Courtesy: The Colebrook Chronicle)

