Plattsburgh Town issues mandatory water restrictions

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The town of Plattsburgh has issued mandatory restrictions on non-essential water usage.

The town says it’s because of a loss in water storage capacity.

The order also affects the towns of Beekmantown and Schuyler Falls.

They are asking customers to stop all non-essential water usage, like washing cars, filling pools and watering gardens.

