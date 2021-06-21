Plattsburgh Town issues mandatory water restrictions
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The town of Plattsburgh has issued mandatory restrictions on non-essential water usage.
The town says it’s because of a loss in water storage capacity.
The order also affects the towns of Beekmantown and Schuyler Falls.
They are asking customers to stop all non-essential water usage, like washing cars, filling pools and watering gardens.
