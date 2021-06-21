Advertisement

Project 14 aims to rebuild Vermont’s ‘civic infrastructure’

By Dom Amato
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new statewide initiative in Vermont aims to strengthen civic ties and decrease political polarization across all 14 counties.

Project 14 hopes to build up what they call civic infrastructure, leading to more informed and engaged communities.

It’s coordinated by the Center for Research on Vermont and staffed mostly by journalism students across the state.

Reporters will be focused on each county in Vermont working with local leaders, community organizations and experts to address the needs in each county as defined by the people who live there.

“The work that we are doing kind of transcends politics and partisanship. It’s really just about kind of, it works the same regardless of what your political beliefs are and it can be applied really anywhere, it is sort of the pillars of democracy,” said Meg Little-Reilly, the director of Project 14.

