Remote hearings continue as Vermont works to reopen courts

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s state court administrator says the judiciary is continuing to reopen courthouses for in-person trials and hearings but not all courts will be open for all proceedings immediately.

Patricia Gabel says a team is assessing and implementing safety measures to protect people who are vulnerable and cannot be vaccinated.

She says the work includes installing advanced air filtration systems and continuing to limit the number of people in the buildings and the length of court activities to ensure the public and staff are safe.

Remote hearings will continue.

