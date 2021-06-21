Advertisement

The Rideshare Foodie gets a taste of Vermont

By Erin Brown
Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rideshare Foodie is an Uber driver who travels the country to do two things: meet people and eat. He’s visited Vermont to see if some Green Mountain State favorites live up to the hype.

Kreskin J. Torres/Rideshare Foodie: Mmm, I like that.

Reporter Erin Brown: Is it too sweet or is it...

Kreskin J. Torres: No, it’s just right.

Vermont did not disappoint the Rideshare Foodie.

The 33-year-old from Baltimore travels the U.S. as a Lyft and Uber driver. As he picks up passengers, he asks them for recommendations on where to eat.

“Then I would go check out that restaurant or food truck and then I would put it on social media. That was my thing-- to combine food blogging with rideshare,” Torres said.

With every bite, he posts on Instagram so his 17,000 followers know where he is and what he’s eating.

In the past four years, the Rideshare Foodie has been to 49 states. This week, he made a pit stop in Vermont.

He stopped by Morse Farm in Montpelier to get a taste of two Green Mountain State favorites: maple syrup and creemees.

Erin Brown: Are you excited to taste a creemee for the first time?

Kreskin J. Torres: Yes, I am.

He went with a large maple with maple dust. It was love at first bite.

“Oh, yes. That’s perfect,” he said.

But it wasn’t just the food that made a lasting impression on the Rideshare Foodie. He says it’s the people that landed Vermont a spot on his top ten list of best states.

“People have been super friendly. They’ll wave. ‘How are you doing?’ And everything,” Torres said. “People will go above and beyond, even if they don’t know you, to make sure you have a great experience.”

So this isn’t the last Vermont will see of the Rideshare Foodie. If anything, he’ll be back for the maple creemee.

Erin Brown: So you like it?

Kreskin J. Torres: Like it? I’m going to drive 2,000 more miles just to come back just to get this.

For now, he’s hitting the road and heading to New Hampshire.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

