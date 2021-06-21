Rutland Town’s Norman Rockwell Museum to close

RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - After 40 years of the Norman Rockwell Museum being in Rutland Town, the owners have decided to close.

“We’re ready to turn it over to someone else to carry on the torch of this iconic artist,” co-owner Colleen Schreiber said.

Schreiber and her husband own the museum.

It all began as Prints ‘n Things, a store in many malls throughout the East Coast at the time.

Schreiber and her husband then accumulated the first part of their Norman Rockwell collection.

“It was about 500 pieces of his original published works. It was basically Saturday Evening Post covers and some of his advertisements,” she said.

Rockwell is known for his Saturday Evening Post covers, but the majority of his work was advertisements.

The manager increased the collection to over 2,000 in the museum today.

Schreiber says this museum is unique for having so many.

“People go through here and they just enjoy seeing some of the old ads, brings back a lot of memories,” she said.

Debbie Kanehl of Long Island stopped in for the first time while visiting family in the area.

“Norman Rockwell is a memory from my childhood and my daughter mentioned that they are going to be closing which is too bad because he has beautiful, beautiful pictures. It’s all about family,” Kanehl said.

Museumgoers can read information about the time period found near many of Rockwell’s pieces.

“And it’s not just the elderly people who know him or their grandmother had a picture in her home, it’s also a lot of the younger gents,” Schreiber said.

Like Roan Weston of Maine who was at the museum with his family.

“I like his paintings and we have a book at home full of them,” Weston said.

Schreiber is looking for a buyer who will take the entire collection because she will not split the pieces up.

“It means too much and especially here in Vermont because he was in Vermont for 14 years, he lived in Arlington. And it was with his knowledge and permission that the museum was moved up here, the 500-piece museum,” she said.

Schreiber says at this time it looks like the doors will officially close in October.

