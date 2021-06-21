State sending $16M to help modernize old Agri-Mark plant

CHATEAUGAY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Some $16 million in state dollars is headed to Franklin County, New York, to help expand a cheesemaking facility.

The money is going to the $30 million modernization project of the 100-year-old Agri-Mark plant in Chateaugay.

The ground was broken on the expansion on Friday.

The plan is to rebuild the 110,000-square-foot manufacturing center, bring in new machines and re-engineer the layout.

North Country Assemblyman Billy Jones says the plant is essential to the community and is the largest employer by far.

The money will help the plant retain more than 100 full-time employees at the facility and potentially expand the workforce.

Jones says it will also help the local dairy farmers who supply the plant with milk.

“I grew up in Chateaugay, I actually supplied milk to that plant like my father and his father before him. I have many friends that have worked in that plant over the years. It’s the backbone of Chateaugay. It has historical relevance but it’s been so important to our economy and our industry here in Chateaugay and in the North Country as a whole,” said Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake.

The co-op moved to Chateaugay in 2003 and works with well-known Vermont brand Cabot Cheese among others.

