Swanton’s Food Truck Sundays draws large crowd on Father’s Day

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday’s sunny weather brought dozens of local shoppers and food truck lovers to the Village Green in Swanton on Father’s Day.

The green was buzzing all day as people stopped by to check out Food Truck Sundays, a summer initiative that encourages people to get out to shop and eat locally.

Vendors say it’s a great way to get the word out about their businesses.

“It helps me to expand my market for people to know that you have a local product that they might be interested in and it’s quality,” said Nancy Fisk, co-owner of Windfall Veggies & Beef from Franklin.

Some vendors offered Father’s Day discounts and incentives.

WCAX News spoke with some of the dads who were there to talk about how differently they’re celebrating Father’s Day this year versus last year when COVID restrictions were still in place.

Robert Dumas of Chazy, New York said it was great to be out with his wife and family and not have to wear a face covering.

“I’m not choking to death with a mask. And it’s nice to be able to walk around with everyone and enjoy the weather,” said Dumas.

Justin Sartwell of Franklin was out shopping with his daughters, which is something he couldn’t do last Father’s Day.

“Last year, we didn’t do a whole lot and this year is back to normal,” said Justin Sartwell of Franklin. His daughter Jenna said the family treated him to lunch at one of his favorite restaurants earlier in the day.

John Newhard says he spent last Father’s Day planting a garden with his two sons. He says they still plan to do that this year but they have other activities on the agenda as well.

“We absolutely are doing a lot more this year. We’re out here, to start with. We’re going out to a restaurant for dinner tonight. We never would’ve done that last year,” said John Newhard.

Food truck Sundays will be held every third Sunday of the month through September.

