Advertisement

Vermont man killed in motorcycle crash

Police say a Northeast Kingdom man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle over the weekend.
Police say a Northeast Kingdom man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle over the weekend.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Northeast Kingdom man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle over the weekend.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday on Barton Orleans Road in Barton.

Investigators say Jason Eastman, 39, of Barton, was headed north on his motorcycle when he went off the road, was thrown from his bike and hit a utility pole.

Eastman died at the hospital.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

Eastman was wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maverick Market will run each week until September 16th.
Local Maverick opens up new artisan market
ATV and Truck crash
Man suffering life-threatening injuries, following ATV crash
Rutland man struck by Michigan driver
Rutland man recovering after being struck by car
Fire destroys Shelburne home
Fire destroys Shelburne home
Hundreds attend Burlington's Juneteenth celebration
Hundreds attend Burlington’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration

Latest News

Residents in several Chittenden County towns are asked to curtail non-essential water use.
Champlain Water District asks customers to cut water usage
embankment
Car left hanging over embankment by Huntington Gorge
embankment
Car left hanging over embankment by Huntington Gorge
Black bear-File photo
Bandit responsible for NH vehicle break-ins is a black bear