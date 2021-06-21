Vermont man killed in motorcycle crash

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Northeast Kingdom man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle over the weekend.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday on Barton Orleans Road in Barton.

Investigators say Jason Eastman, 39, of Barton, was headed north on his motorcycle when he went off the road, was thrown from his bike and hit a utility pole.

Eastman died at the hospital.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

Eastman was wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.