Vermont National Guard taking down pandemic surge site

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont national guard will be deconstructing their pandemic-related surge hospital at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex.

Colchester officials say, components of the site will be stored at Camp Johnson.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the Vermont National Guard has also been there for us -- for vaccinations, food distribution, building and maintaining medical surge sites or anything we have asked of them -- they have been there ready willing and able,” Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement on Friday. “On behalf of all Vermonters, I want to thank the Guard for their continued dedication to our state and communities.”

The state initially set up the Essex Junction field hospital and several others in March of 2020 during the first wave of COVID-19. The field hospitals were mostly dismantled that spring but some were reassembled during the second wave of the virus.

The Essex Junction site was the only one to house patients.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.