Advertisement

Vermont National Guard taking down pandemic surge site

Vermont National Guard finishes up hospital surge site
Vermont National Guard finishes up hospital surge site(Vermont National Guard)
By WCAX News Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont national guard will be deconstructing their pandemic-related surge hospital at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex.

Colchester officials say, components of the site will be stored at Camp Johnson.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the Vermont National Guard has also been there for us -- for vaccinations, food distribution, building and maintaining medical surge sites or anything we have asked of them -- they have been there ready willing and able,” Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement on Friday. “On behalf of all Vermonters, I want to thank the Guard for their continued dedication to our state and communities.”

The state initially set up the Essex Junction field hospital and several others in March of 2020 during the first wave of COVID-19. The field hospitals were mostly dismantled that spring but some were reassembled during the second wave of the virus.

The Essex Junction site was the only one to house patients.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maverick Market will run each week until September 16th.
Local Maverick opens up new artisan market
ATV and Truck crash
Man suffering life-threatening injuries, following ATV crash
Rutland man struck by Michigan driver
Rutland man recovering after being struck by car
Fire destroys Shelburne home
Fire destroys Shelburne home
Hundreds attend Burlington's Juneteenth celebration
Hundreds attend Burlington’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration

Latest News

Vermont National Guard to dismantle pandemic surge site
Pandemic surge site coming down
Funding coming to Vermont to clean up brownfield sites
Funding coming to Vermont to clean up brownfield sites
Bennington applies for grant to aid in substance abuse recovery
Bennington applies for grant to aid substance abuse recovery
i89
Envision I-89 study looking into helping to reduce travel demand on highways