Volunteers work to give Plattsburgh’s new YMCA a new look

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh City Rec Center is getting ready to open under a new name! The Plattsburgh YMCA will open its second branch on July 1.

The YMCA has worked the last several weeks clearing out the rec center and making needed repairs.

Volunteers have helped three days a week with the work.

The Plattsburgh pickleball community and local schools offered up students to help and others have come to help out the Y.

Justin Ihne with the Y says that’s just what this community does-- help others when in need.

“I’m not surprised because that’s the one thing I’ve learned from this community is that if you ask for help, everybody will come together and they just want to see things succeed here,” Ihne said.

They are still looking for volunteers to help out on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

