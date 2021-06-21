Advertisement

Volunteers work to give Plattsburgh’s new YMCA a new look

Volunteers have been helping with repairs at the new YMCA in Plattsburgh.
Volunteers have been helping with repairs at the new YMCA in Plattsburgh.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh City Rec Center is getting ready to open under a new name! The Plattsburgh YMCA will open its second branch on July 1.

The YMCA has worked the last several weeks clearing out the rec center and making needed repairs.

Volunteers have helped three days a week with the work.

The Plattsburgh pickleball community and local schools offered up students to help and others have come to help out the Y.

Justin Ihne with the Y says that’s just what this community does-- help others when in need.

“I’m not surprised because that’s the one thing I’ve learned from this community is that if you ask for help, everybody will come together and they just want to see things succeed here,” Ihne said.

They are still looking for volunteers to help out on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Related Story:

Plattsburgh City Gym to reopen under new management

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Northeast Kingdom man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle over the weekend.
Vermont man killed in motorcycle crash
The Maverick Market will run each week until September 16th.
Local Maverick opens up new artisan market
ATV and Truck crash
Man suffering life-threatening injuries, following ATV crash
Rutland man struck by Michigan driver
Rutland man recovering after being struck by car
Fire destroys Shelburne home
Fire destroys Shelburne home

Latest News

A new report from Vermont's auditor questions whether state health care reform efforts are...
Vermont auditor: Health program missed financial goal
New Hampshire lags behind Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts when it comes to people getting...
New Hampshire lagging behind other New England state in COVID vaccinations
Cabot Cheese recently launched a new "Farm Trail" website.
Want to see where your food is from? Follow the ‘Farm Trail’
Tomato feta salad
WCAX Summer Picnic Series: Brett Miller’s tomato feta salad
ft
Want to see where your food is from? Follow the 'Farm Trail'