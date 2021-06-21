Advertisement

Want to see where your food is from? Follow the ‘Farm Trail’

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve seen wine trails, beer trails, cheese trails and more pop up across our region. Now, Cabot Cheese is getting in on the trend.

Cabot’s new “Farm Trail” website launched recently. On it, people can search for Cabot farms that offer things like tours, corn mazes, farm stores and more.

Cabot says it’s a way to connect people with their local food producers. It’s something their farmers told them more people were interested in during the pandemic.

“So this site not only tells people here are the places where I can buy food directly from the source, but it also gives them fun chances to meet dairy farmers and to learn about what they do. I mean there’s everything from corn mazes and apple picking, so it’s not just about the dairy,” said Rose Gomez of Cabot.

Any Cabot farmers with a public-facing business can be added to the site.

