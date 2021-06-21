Advertisement

World’s most premature baby turns 1

Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born five months prematurely, weighing in at less than a...
Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born five months prematurely, weighing in at less than a pound. He's pictured with his family in April 2021.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)
By WCCO staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A baby who was born so premature he was given a zero percent chance of survival recently celebrated his first birthday.

Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born five months prematurely, weighing in at less than a pound.

At just 21 weeks gestation, Guinness World Records has recognized him as the world’s most premature baby.

Richard was so small his parents could hold him in the palm of their hand.

Due to the pandemic, his parents Rick and Beth Hutchinson were unable to stay overnight with him at the hospital.

After spending more than six months in the hospital, Richard was able to go home with his family just in time for Christmas.

Born at 21 weeks gestation, the Guinness World Records has recognized Richard as the world's...
Born at 21 weeks gestation, the Guinness World Records has recognized Richard as the world's most premature baby.(WCCO via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Maverick Market will run each week until September 16th.
Local Maverick opens up new artisan market
Fire destroys Shelburne home
Fire destroys Shelburne home
ATV and Truck crash
Man suffering life-threatening injuries, following ATV crash
Rutland man struck by Michigan driver
Rutland man recovering after being struck by car
Hundreds attend Burlington's Juneteenth celebration
Hundreds attend Burlington’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is...
Paying fortifies ransomware gangs but scant support for bans
i89
Envision I-89 study looking into helping to reduce travel demand on highways
sailboat
Black Vermonters set sail for Juneteenth
swanton market
Swanton’s Food Truck Sundays draws large crowd on Father’s Day