BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine joins us to discuss the end of Vermont’s state of emergency and lifting pandemic restrictions.

We also talk with former Vt. State Police Capt. J.P. Sinclair about the murders of Bill and Lorraine Currier 10 years ago. Sinclair led the forensics crime scene team during the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.