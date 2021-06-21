BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first full day of summer certainly was active across the Northeast. Widespread thunderstorms moved through northern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire, some containing damaging wind gusts and small hail. Most of the damage reports today came from Addison and Rutland County, with additional reports in the Quechee area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect through 9 p.m., however the storm threat will continue to diminish from north to south over the course of the evening.

After a very summer-like start to the week, temperatures will be much cooler Tuesday behind the cold front. Humidity will also tank into Tuesday. High temperatures in northern Vermont and the Champlain Valley will likely only be in the 60s, with warmer temperatures in southern Vermont. Temperatures gradually climb through the rest of the week, with 70s on Wednesday, and 80s for Thursday and Friday.

Aside from a few lingering showers overnight Monday or early Tuesday, the rest of the work week will be dry and quiet. Tuesday starts cloudy, but we’ll see increasing sunshine as the week progresses. Humidity increases again by the weekend, with warm temperatures, partial sunshine and a small chance for showers.

-Jess

