BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! It’s the first FULL day of summer today (summer actually started, officially, with the summer solstice occurring at 11:32 PM on Sunday). It certainly will be feeling like summer today. It will be hot & humid & breezy. But summer weather often involves thunderstorms, too, and that’s just what we are expecting today. Showers & thunderstorms will be flaring up in the afternoon, with a fairly organized line of storms moving W to E through late afternoon & evening. Some of those thunderstorms could be severe, with locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and small hail.

The frontal system bringing all that active weather will be moving out overnight, with just a few, lingering showers scattered about.

Tuesday will be a much different day. It will start out cloudy with a few showers, then turn partly sunny throughout the afternoon. It will be cooler and less humid. By Tuesday night, most of us will be dropping down into the 40s.

Then there will be a stretch of delightful summer weather from mid-week through the end of the week. There will be lots of sunshine during that time, and after cooler than normal day on Wednesday, it will be warming back up again for the end of the week.

It will be a little more humid again over the weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny, but there could be a few showers scattered about. There will be a better chance for showers on Sunday as another frontal system moves in from the west.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking those storms today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.