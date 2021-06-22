Advertisement

1-year-old dies after trapped between bed and wall in N.Y. home

The apartment building where a 1-year-old died is shown in this photo. A woman is facing...
The apartment building where a 1-year-old died is shown in this photo. A woman is facing manslaughter charges after her son died Saturday.(Source: News 12 Westchester/CNN)
By News 12 Westchester Staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING VALLEY, NY (NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER) - A woman is facing manslaughter charges after her 1-year-old son died Saturday.

It happened when the baby became trapped between a bed and a wall in the family’s Spring Valley home.

Authorities said Marie Dorleus left the child home alone with her two other children, a 2-year-old and a 6-year-old.

That 6-year-old is the one who ran to a neighbor for help.

First responders tried to revive the baby with CPR, but it was too late.

The surviving children are now in the care of Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2021 NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Northeast Kingdom man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle over the weekend.
Vermont man killed in motorcycle crash
Residents in several Chittenden County towns are asked to curtail non-essential water use.
Champlain Water District asks customers to cut non-essential water use
Police in New Hampshire say a 15-year-old boy drowned in a pond after he used a rope swing to...
NH police: Teen drowns in pond after using rope swing
embankment
Car left hanging over embankment near Huntington Gorge
The Norman Rockwell Museum in Rutland Town is closing.
Rutland Town’s Norman Rockwell Museum to close

Latest News

A toddler died after eating poisoned cereal at a sleepover.
Toddler dies after eating poisoned cereal at sleepover
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
A commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport hit and killed a man.
As passengers return to air travel, bad behavior skyrockets
In this Tuesday, July 23, 2019 file photo, China's Sun Yang celebrates after winning the men's...
Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned again, misses Tokyo Olympics
Naperville residents share harrowing tornado stories after severe storms strike. (Source: WLS...
Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds