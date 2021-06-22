Anonymous customer leaves NH restaurant a tip for $16K

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) - A customer who ordered a couple of chili dogs, fried pickle chips and drinks at a New Hampshire restaurant left a big tip - $16,000.

Mike Zarella, owner of the Stumble Inn Bar and Grill in Londonderry, tells WMUR-TV the staff didn’t notice at first. The tab was $37.93 before the tip. The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, put down the bill next to the register and said he wanted the staff to have it because they work hard.

The restaurant closed for a few months during the pandemic and adjusted with take-out orders and outdoor dining.

